IECC offering education program to help adults obtain GED

  • Updated
IECC Adult Education Program

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Whether you're looking to get your high school GED or further your college education, Illinois Eastern Community College says there's no better time to start than now. 

The Illinois Eastern Community College Adult Education Program is dedicated to helping students succeed and strengthen their communities. 

Just last year, IECC had 40 students complete the GED program.

The school currently offers opportunities for GED test preparation as well as official GED testing. 

Classes, books, materials and tutoring all provided to the students, free of charge. 

"The key is, we are going to work with you" said IECC Director of Marketing Chris Forde. "We're going to do everything we can to make sure we are equipping you to take that GED test and pass that when you have the opportunity to take it."

The school also offers one-on-one tutoring both inside the classroom as well as off campus with the Adult Volunteer Literacy Program. 

Whether someone is struggling with a learning disability or has been out of school for a long time, people of all ages and backgrounds have participated in the program. 

"You won't be the one sticking out like a sore thumb. Come take advantage of the GED program. The sense of accomplishment will be incredible" says Forde. 

You can read more about IECC's Adult Education and Family Literacy program here

