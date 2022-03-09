IDOE providing coaching and development for literacy & STEM instruction

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Mount Carmel.

.Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the East Fork
White, White, and Wabash Rivers and their tributaries. River stages
are rising again due to previous rainfall over the weekend. Minor
flooding is largely expected, which primarily impacts river roads,
parks, and agricultural land.  Moderate flooding in the Seymour area
on the East Fork White River is expected to persist into Thursday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1100 PM
EST /1000 PM CST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ the stage
was 20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Wednesday /9:30 AM EST Wednesday/ was
20.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 19.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Wednesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.3
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

IDOE providing coaching and development for literacy & STEM instruction

  • 0
Indiana expanding COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Department of Education has announced that it is working to provide Indiana schools with extra support in literacy and science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) instruction. 

This support for Indiana schools includes a focus on literacy and STEM coaching for educators, as well as support for collegiate teacher preparation programs and enhanced literacy and STEM resources through the Indiana Learning Lab.

“Literacy and STEM skills are foundational to our students’ future learning,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “Data shows that the roadmap of opportunity is endless for students who are literate by the end of third grade – and that the future looks very different for our students who are struggling to read. That’s why we must be intentional with skill development for our students. We know that inquiry- and problem-based learning in STEM courses help students build skills they will use no matter whether their next steps lead them to enrollment, employment or enlistment leading to service.”

To support educators as they provide earlier interventions to help students learn to read, IDOE has also offered all Indiana schools the opportunity to administer the IREAD-3 assessment to students in grade two – ultimately leading to higher rates of literacy and reduced testing requirements for students in grade three. From this data, participating schools will have the opportunity to use an on-track measure to strategically provide students with appropriate reading intervention and remediation. The assessment window for IREAD-3 is currently open, with second grade students at nearly 400 schools across the state now voluntarily taking IREAD-3. More information on IREAD-3 as an early literacy indicator can be found here.

Over the next two years, IDOE will partner with Indiana schools to deploy literacy and STEM coaches to provide guidance, support and professional development for educators as they implement research-based curriculum. In the first year, the initiative will focus its resources on 100 schools that opt in to participate where historical data indicates students need the most assistance in literacy and STEM, along with schools most impacted academically by COVID-19 learning disruptions. Additional schools may also opt in to receive the same training and resources over the next two years.

To support literacy instruction, this coaching will provide consistent, job-embedded support to teachers in kindergarten through second grade based on the Science of Reading, a compilation of scientific research on reading, reading development and reading instruction. For STEM, it will provide teachers in grades four through eight with guidance on inquiry- and problem-based learning, as well as engineering design and modeling in mathematics and science.

Training for this first round of coaching will begin this summer, with implementation of the coaching model beginning in fall 2022.