IDOE gives $10 million of grants to Indiana schools to promote employability skills for after high school

INDIANA, (WTHI) - Hoosier students are getting ready to see some support that could help them find jobs easier.
The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) is awarding $10 million to support programs teaching important skills needed in careers across industries.
IDOE partnered with All4Ed and BloomBoard to pilot a set of micro-credentials, to will help build career-readiness skills needed for success after high school.
“With so many young people – particularly our underserved students – becoming disconnected from school during the pandemic, it is more important than ever to build career-connected pathways from high school to and through higher education,” said Deborah S. Delisle, president and CEO of All4Ed.
- Bloomfield School District, Five Star Technology Solutions, and Hoosier Hills Career Center in Greene County received $62,011
- Clay Community Schools and Equitable Education Solutions in Clay County received $101,500
- Vincennes Community School Corporation and Equitable Education Solutions in Knox County got $203,000