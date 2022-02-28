Identity of body found in well

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- News 10 now knows the identity of a man's body found in a well in Terre Haute.
The Vigo County Coroner's Office identifies the man as 60-year-old Randy Saunders.
Where he's from is unknown, but his next of kin has been notified of his passing.
In December, Terre Haute Police Department found his body in a well near 6th and Margaret.
It's estimated Saunders had been in the well for 1-2 months.
VA records of a surgery he had performed on his right arm helped identify him.
The cause and manner of death remain under investigation.