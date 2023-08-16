IDEM offers recycling grants up to $100K

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management is offering grant funding for recycling and household hazardous waste collection and disposal from the agency's Community Recycling Grant Program.
Indiana counties, municipalities, solid waste management districts, universities, schools, and nonprofit organizations are eligible to submit a Community Recycling Grant application requesting $1,000 to $100,000 in funding.
The CRGP is accepting applications from Aug. 21-Sept. 29.
Eligible projects should focus on education and promotion of recycling, processing of recyclable materials, waste reduction or HHW and organics management, including yard waste management and composting.
The Community Recycling Grant Program is funded through IDEM's Solid Waste Management Fund. Grant funding is intended to create successful, cost-effective, and sustainable programs. Applicants must demonstrate a direct or indirect increase in waste diverted from landfills as a result of the project.
To apply, visit IDEM's website at idem.IN.gov/recycle/2543.htm. For additional information, contact 800-451-6027 or crgp@idem.IN.gov.
Final funding determinations will be made in late-December 2023.