"I'd been dead by now." Residents, staff from Next Step react to rezoning proposal

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A controversial rezoning proposal in the historic Farringtons Grove neighborhood has two parties divided.
The Farringtons Grove historical district says over 100 residents have signed a petition against the rezoning request.
Next Step would like to expand and build a dorm-like structure for around 20 women and their infants.
This has caused controversy between Next Step and over 100 residents.
Some Farringtons Grove residents like Beth Littlejohn say an expansion into this lot could help these 20 women, like Next Step helped her.
She suffered from addiction for over 35 years.
News 10 asked her where she would be without Next Step. "Oh, I'd been dead by now. I'd be dead. I wouldn't be here," said Littlejohn.
She is now recovered, and a staff member at Next Step.
The rezoning proposal has been tabled by the city council over the last several months, after receiving "no recommendation" by the Vigo County Area Plan Commission.
Neighbors are also divided on the issue.
"Next step is literally in my backyard, said neighbor, executive director and co-founder of Next Step Dana Simons."
She says Next Step is doing everything they can to preserve the historic neighborhood.
"I love the historical nature of this neighborhood, and we have gone to great pains to make sure that every property we have that's over 100 years old is restored, renovated and maintained in its beautiful nature," said Simons.
In a statement to News 10...The Farringtons Grove Historic District said they are unanimously against this rezoning.
Littlejohn disagrees, saying it is a small price to pay to help people like her.
"That's a huge impact in my life, to be able to come in here as an addict myself and find the love and acceptance that I needed. It's just been an amazing experience for me," said Littlejohn.
Farringtons Grove Historical District Board president Spencer Carlson's full statement reads, "The position of the Farrington's Grove Historic District's Board is unanimously against the rezoning. Most of the members are of the District are also against it.
The issue is simply land usage. Nothing more, nothing less.
The residents of Farrington’s Grove and the Next Step community have been neighbors for many years, and we generally get along just fine.
Next Step’s model up to this time has been to acquire a house and move several people in that house for recovery.
The rezoning request of the lot just south of Next Step’s main facility (the church) is for a very different model. It involves building a dorm-like structure for 20 women and their babies/infants for addiction recovery.
Farrington’s Grove is all residential where the proposed rezoning will occur (zoning R2). Most of the homes are owner-occupied.
The issue is that a dorm-like structure with 20+ people is going to be built in the middle of a residential neighborhood, which takes away from the Grove being a neighborhood.
We would be against this no matter if it was ISU proposing to build a 20+ person dorm like structure on that lot. That type of living quarters doesn’t belong in a residential neighborhood.
Having 20+ people will increase population density, traffic, there will be lots of visitors who very understandably want to visit to see the babies, there will be lots more trash to address, there will be lots of people out and about, major food deliveries, etc. That is not the purpose of a residential neighborhood.
Some very important points:
· The Vigo County Area Planning Department did not approve the rezoning. This is very significant, as a vote like that only occurs with about 10% of rezoning requests.
· 100+ neighborhood residents have signed a petition against the rezoning request. That’s a lot of people!!
· The rezoning clearly does not meet the hardship requirements as laid out by the city code, as reviewed in line-by-line detail by attorney Jeff Lewellyn at the December 2 City council meeting.
So on many levels, the rezoning request is not in the long-term best interests of the neighborhood or the city. There is unquestionably a need to be met with the service Next Step is proposing. It would be best to find a far more appropriate property to meet this need, and these properties exist in many places in the city.
We implore the City Council to vote against this rezoning, help Next Step find a better place for this service, and help keep Terre Haute neighborhoods what they are supposed to be - neighborhoods."