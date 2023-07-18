Iconic World War II aircraft coming to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The sights, sounds, and stories of World War II aviation will come to life in Terre Haute.
B-29 Superfortress FIFI and the B-24 Liberator DIAMOND LIL will land at Terre Haute Regional Airport, Aug. 2-5. They'll be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a RC-45J Expeditor. The P-51 Mustang "Gunfighter" will also be making an appearance.
The event is presented by the Commemorative Air Force, which brings its AirPower History Tour to airports across North America each year. Visitors will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides, and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.
On Aug. 2-5, the public will be able to view the aircraft up close from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day. Supporting aircraft will be offering rides each day. The P-51 will be offering rides beginning on Friday. The B-29 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies on Saturday and Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.
Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day beginning at 9:00 a.m., and on Saturday and Sunday when the aircraft are done flying.
Access to the ramp is $20 for adults, $10 for kids ages 11-17, and free for children 10 and under.
Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org.