Ice hikes are back!

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - If you are looking for a fun winter activity to enjoy with the family or that special someone, this local state park has the perfect one for you!
Turkey Run State Park is bringing back its "Ice hikes" in the new year.
This includes beautiful views through Rocky Hollow and the Punch-bowl, Box Canyon and Gypsy Gulch, the Ice Box and Bear Hollow, or Turkey Run Hollow and the canyon along Trail 7.
These hikes will be offered each Saturday and Sunday in January and February beginning January 8 (except January 29 and 30). All hikes will begin at 11 a.m. and last until approximately 12:30 p.m.
Standard park entrance fees of $7 per in-state vehicle and $9 per out-of-state vehicle apply.
Advance registration for the popular hikes can be completed by clicking here.