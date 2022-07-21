ICE detainees suing Clay County, ICE, and DHS

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Detainees at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Clay County, Indiana are suing the county, several of its leaders, and federal agencies over alleged violations of a federal funding agreement that are benefitting the county.
The detainees filed a class action complaint in April against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE,) the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS,) and Clay County. Several leaders from ICE and the county are also invidiually named.
The complaint alleges Clay County is unlawfully diverting funding intended for detainee care to unrelated county expenses as ICE "turns a blind eye to the County's diversion of funds and the Jail's blatant violations of ICE's own detention standards."
According to the complaint, the plaintiffs are being detained by ICE at the jail under an agreement between the U.S. Marshal's Service, ICE, and the county. Under the agreement, the county receives federal funds. The plaintiffs say the agreement requires the funds to be used to care of people detained by ICE at the jail - for things like sanitation, medical care, food, and personal hygiene. They allege the county is violating the agreement by using that money on costs unrelated to detainee care.
The plaintiffs also allege the county is violating detention standards called the Performance-Based National Detention Standards. Those standards set requirements for sanitation, clean clothing, restroom facilities, temperature-controlled showers, and medical care.
- "...The Jail is filthy. The walls are covered in mold and graffiti, and the Jail forces Plaintiffs and others to clean their own cells, toilets, and communal showers, without providing proper cleaning supplies. As a result, Plaintiffs and others must use a makeshift mix of soap, shampoo, and toothpaste, often purchased from the Jail’s commissary using what little money they have..."
- "...The Jail consistently fails to provide Plaintiffs and other people detained there enough food..."
- "...The Jail provides Plaintiffs and other people detained by ICE with worn out, stained, tattered clothing that does not keep them warm..."
- "...The Jail crams four, five, or even six people inside a cell with only one toilet..."
- "... Plaintiffs have all experienced significant delays in receiving care. Medical staff are not available at all on the weekends, and none of the staff speaks fluent Spanish..."
The plaintiffs say the facility failed an inspection by the private company, Nakamoto Group, Inc. in May of 2021. According to the complaint, two failed inspections would require ICE to stop using the facility. The detainees allege the county had a heads-up about a subsequent inspection that documented numerous issues, but did not receive a failing mark.
Last week, the county and its leaders filed a motion to dismiss the complaint. They say the naming of specific individuals in addition to the county is duplicative and should be dismissed. They also say most of the defendants are not parties to the agreement and that there is no basis for them to be named under the detainees' claim.
The defendants also argue under federal and state law, the detainees lack standing to sue under the agreement as they are not a party nor a third-party beneficiary.
The county's legal team says jail detainees can challenge conditions of the jail through a constitutional challenge, or they could file a grievance within the jail system itself. County leaders say the detainees have complained about the conditions but have not claimed the conditions violate the Constitution.