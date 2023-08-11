"I would probably start crying..." Wabash Valley Swifties try their best to score "Eras Tour" tickets

INDIANA (WTHI)- Indiana Taylor Swift fans are leaving a 'blank space' in their calendars in the hopes they score tickets.

The pop superstar announced she'll be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of 2024.

That was music to the ears of many of her Wabash Valley fans. That includes mother-daughter duo, Ashley and Emri Rogers.

"My co-worker ran inside," Ashley said when she heard of the concert dates, "I hurried up and jumped on. She registered, I registered, my husband did."

12-year-old Emri has been a Swiftie since she was four. The duo tried their hardest to get tickets for the first leg of Swift's tour. They even drove to Cincinnati in hopes of getting last-minute tickets. While they couldn't find any, the two didn't let that stop them and tailgated outside the stadium to listen to Swift.

Beware of Scammers

But, some Swifties have had problems shaking off some bad ticketing experiences.

Local fan Kayle Guin was scammed out of $300. It all began when she found a woman selling tickets in a local Facebook group. It seemed legit, so she reached out to the woman to make the purchase. As soon as Guin made the transfer via Venmo, the woman blocked her.

Guin never received a ticket. Facebook could not intervene because the company said it appeared she received her ticket. The whole experience left her seeing red.

"At first it was exciting that I could go see Taylor Swift," she said. "But, it happened so quickly that it's a hard break."

Stories like Guin's is why the Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to prevent others from falling victim.

The BBB says:

Only buy tickets from trusted vendors

Double-check the ticket seller before purchasing a ticket from them

Think twice before agreeing to a too-good-to-be-true deal

Be careful of false advertising

Always use a credit card when making purchases

If you do fall victim to a scam, you can report it here.

Still, Guin and the Rogers girls are doing what they can to secure their tickets.

The Rogers have 25 people signed up to get access to tickets. It's all so Emri's love story with Taylor Swift can continue in person.

"I would probably start crying," Ashley said. "Because it's for [Emri]. She'd be very excited."