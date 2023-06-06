"I wish it would have been a collective community decision." City leaders, former ISU players disappointed Terre Haute will not host Super Regionals

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Sycamores will hit the road for their Super Regional. The NCAA announced ISU would play TCU in Texas.
On Monday, ISU's athletics department announced Terre Haute would not host the games. Athletics officials said they have a strained staff and not enough accommodations.
That's as the city will be hosting the Special Olympics Indiana Summer Games.
This story has been the talk of the town since the news broke Monday night.
You can count Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett among the extremely disappointed.
The mayor says the city is missing out on a big opportunity. It's also an opportunity Terre Haute may never see again.
Mayor Bennett said ISU made this decision about a week ago. That's when it decided not to submit a bid for Super Regionals. He said ISU made this decision on its own.
"I understand ISU's position that they had to make a decision last week. But doing that without at least consulting some local folks, you could have called Dave Patterson at the Convention and Visitor's Bureau, the Chamber of Commerce, the city, the county. We would have all stepped up and helped," Bennett said.
"In hindsight, I wish it would have been a collective community decision if staffing and those things were the concern. This community steps up when it needs to. That's been my experience," Patterson said.
The team's current players must set this aside and set their sights on winning in Fort Worth.
Brady Shoemaker played two seasons at Indiana State University.
"They're (ISU's players) not going to come out and say much. They're tough. They're going to be focused on winning this weekend. But this is another obstacle thrown in their way that is unfortunate," Shoemaker told us.
He said last night; he was among a group chat of former players who are in complete disbelief over ISU's decision to pass on hosting Super Regionals. A team meeting in 2009 presented plans for the new stadium, built with the promise.
"Was presented a plan with the stadium and was told we would host regionals and Super Regionals, with the hope in mind that we would do that, and here it is, and this past weekend should be a testimony to what the people who put the time and effort into doing that." Shoemaker told us.
For Shoemaker and other former players, they'll now turn their attention back to supporting the players who are still alive with a chance to play in the College World Series, yet in the backs of their minds, knowing the community lost out on a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.