'I was just tickled to death it was going to be here' - Terre Haute VA Clinic opens Optometry Unit

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On March 29th, the nation remembers and reflects back on a special day in history.
It marks the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam in 1973.
The Terre Haute Veterans Affairs clinic honored our local veterans in a special way -- its new optometry unit had its grand opening.
News 10 spoke with a Vietnam vet -- he shares some of his stories and explains how great it feels to be appreciated.
March 29th is a day spent in reflection for Lawrence Edmondson,
"Oh yeah, I'm a Vietnam veteran…proud of it."
A recognition Edmondson said was not always celebrated by others.
"I was kicked, spit on, the whole bit in California when I came home. I said man, I don't deserve that."
Edmondson survived cancer, he says was caused by Agent Orange exposure. He has been beaten and nearly shot.
"Pew that's how close you come to dying."
Yet, he tells News 10 -- he's the lucky one -- because he lives to tell his story.
"I'd do it again. I'd have to shoot them now because I can't outrun them anymore. I got a good sense of humor yet."
Edmondson says he's happy he gets to feel what it's like to be appreciated for his service.
He still can't believe Terre Haute is home to its own VA Clinic -- which now includes the optometry unit.
"I was just tickled to death that it was going to be here."
This saves Edmondson from having to make trips to Indianapolis for his glasses prescription and annual eye exams.
"We give comprehensive eye exams, they can get their glasses. We have an optical shop here, they can be fitted here, and if they ever have problems with their glasses...they can come in here and the optical shop can take care of them," Terre Haute VA Optometrist Steve Petkovich said.
Cared for -- that's exactly how Edmondson feels.
Edmondson tells News 10 he wishes his fallen brothers could have experienced this too.
The clinic is open Tuesdays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
You can schedule an appointment by calling the patient response center at 812-478-1825.
It's an open-access clinic. If you're in the system you can also go to the front desk to schedule an appointment.