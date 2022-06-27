'I was depressed for God' Local churches react to Roe vs. Wade decision

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local Christian churches are reacting to the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
News 10 called about 15 different churches, many didn't respond.
But, two of them said they're in favor of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade.
It has been a few days of mixed emotions for pastor Billy Henry of the Bridge Church in Terre Haute.
After nationwide protests of the overturning of Roe vs. Wade, Henry says there is a lot to take in.
He says he understands why non-believers may feel the way they do, but he believes life begins at conception.
"The Christian men and women who consider themselves believers in Jesus Christ that were upset about the overturning over Roe versus Wade, that broke my heart, because we've got to believe this is 100% truth," Henry said.
Henry was surprised at the reaction of many people, especially Christians.
"That just, that boggled my mind. And I was depressed for God in that moment. I was saddened for god in that moment that his people, his children would consider that a bad thing," he said.
Henry is encouraging other options than abortion.
He believes in other alternatives like adoption, and he is in favor of the Supreme Court's decision.
"We've got to understand that there's bigger and better things out there that are far beyond our understanding that God has plans for. Let's not put an end to it," Henry said.
The Archdiocese of Indianapolis is also calling the ruling "a win" for unborn children.
