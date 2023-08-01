"I was bitten five times:" Many cyclists are now worried about potential dog attacks

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Cyclists face many dangers when out on the road. Now many local riders are adding dog attacks to their list of worries.
Most cyclists in Vigo County already try to avoid high-traffic roadways so nothing hinders their ride, but riding in residential areas has it's own risk: dog attacks.
About a month ago, experienced cyclists Mike Hannum rode his bike up a country road and was went through a terrifying experience of being chased by not only one, but four dogs.
"I used my bike to try to fend them off, but as I turned towards one dog, the other three would come at me from different directions," said Hannum.
Hannum wasn't able to get away, and fighting off all four of the dogs wasn't possible, so he was left with some brutal marks.
"I was bitten five times. It could have been worse, but luckily the people were home to intervene," said Hannum.
Hannum is not the only rider who went through such a situation. Magarett Barawskas from Indiana Bicycle says almost all cyclists will find themselves at the mercy of a loose dog at some point.
"I avoid roads, because I know there is an aggressive dog on the road, which is a bummer because there are so many fantastic roads in Vigo County," said Barawskas.
When cyclists pass by a home, dogs can get riled up, chase or even attack the rider. To prevent a bite from happening, Barawskas says there are few things you can do.
"I have friends that ride with fog horns that scare the dog. I have friends that ride just with a water bottle, and they splash the dog, and usually the dog runs away," said Barawskas.
In the event of a dog bite, Shelby Jackson from Vigo County Health says there are some actions you should take.
"You want to rinse it with fresh water if you have any available. Use a tourniquet if there's excessive bleeding, but most importantly, do not cover that area. You don't want bad bacteria growing," said Jackson.
Vigo county codes and Terre Haute City codes both have ordinances in place for this issue.
Though you may trust your dog, it's important to keep them contained.
"To the homeowners, it is your responsibility to contain your animal on your property. It's just going to make it a healthier and safer place for everyone," said Barawskas.
Hannum is still recuperating from the incident and hopes to get back on his bike soon. Though, he's fearful other area cyclists will go through what he did.
"[What if] Some little kid is out riding their bike out on some country road, just going over to his buddy's house or whatever, and a bunch of dogs come out and get him?" said Hannum.
If you are bit by a loose, aggressive dog, report the bite to police immediately.