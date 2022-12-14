"I was a little bit jealous" Rosedale Elementary School is using a robot to help students with autism

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local school is using a robot to teach social skills to students who may need some additional help.
There's a robot named Milo at Rosedale Elementary School that's helping students with autism.
Every day Milo introduces himself to students just like a teacher.
It has emotions, dances and even sneezes.
It's very human-like and is helping students with autism learn different social skills by reading its emotions.
Spencer Deery is the senator representing Indiana's 23rd district but is also a dad.
He has one child with high-functioning autism and says tools like milo could be helpful to children like his own.
"Oftentimes it's easy to forget about those who are somewhat living in somewhat of a different world but have every right and capability to contribute to our society," Deery said.
Diana Spence is the principal at Rosedale Elementary.
She says Milo's results speak for themselves.
The school got Milo through a grant four years ago and says there's been no looking back.
"We have been hugely grateful for that because we've had several children who have had experiences with milo, have graduated from that and are learning to communicate much better," Spence said.
Spence says she'd like to see tools like Milo in more schools across the state.
She feels fortunate to have a Milo in her school.
"This is a population of kids that are so deserving, and so what we hope that by seeing what Milo actually does with our students, the state will consider expanding the program into other areas as well," Spence said.
Deery says seeing such a big difference being made in a small community makes him want to see tools like milo closer to his home in West Lafayette.
"When I learned that they had this technology here, I was a little bit jealous that I live in a larger community, and we don't have that. So, we've got to try to make sure that we have every tool that we can," Deery said.
Staff at Rosedale say they hope milo can help its students for years to come.