"I want to bring back his little family." Arizona family continues three year search for dog in Clay County.

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- One Arizona family is searching a part of the Wabash Valley for a beloved four-legged family member.
Derrick and Jenna Monet were a young couple looking to grow their family. They ended up doing just that, by adopting a dog named Milo, a blue-ticked hound.
Derrick's mom, Brenda Monet, said Milo instantly became a part of the family.
"Milo just took over," she said. "He knew what to do. It was like he knew the love that they gave when he was in that little cage and he turned that love around."
But, this bliss was cut short by tragedy. Derrick, Jenna, and Milo were traveling back home to Maryland during the holidays in 2019. They crashed into a parked fire truck along I-70 in Putnam County. Derrick suffered several severe injuries. Jenna died. Monet said Milo survived the crash but ran away from the scene. The family has been looking for him ever since.
"That was my son's little family," Monet said. "And that's all I want. I want to bring back his little family."
Tips began pouring in as the family placed signs near the crash area. Sue Modesitt was driving one day and saw a sign for Milo. She knew she needed to help.
"I called the family and I said 'I want to help you try to find him,'" Modesitt said. "So, here's my number. Give me a call if you need someone local."
Since then, Modesitt has followed up on tips of Milo's whereabouts. Recently, a private investigator and her dogs picked up Milo's scent in Clay County. The investigator found the scent around Harmony Bridge, which overlooks I-70.
Since then, Modesitt has been focused on making show those in the area know about Milo.
"I've been putting 90 signs up all over Clay City, Centerpoint, Bowling Green, Poland, and Brazil," she said. "Just to try to get the community aware that Milo has come to Clay County."
Neither woman will stop until Milo returns home. Monet said she's willing to do whatever she can to give her son a small piece of his family back.
"I don't know how to put into words what it would do for my son," she said. "Anyone who is a mama. They get it. They get what it would do for him."
There is a $3,000 reward if you find Milo. The Monet family is also offering a $300 reward if you can take a reliable picture of him. You can call or text your tip at 928-605-6886.