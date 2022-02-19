'I want them to be excited about mathematics' - Sonia Kovalevsky math day

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Saturday is Sonia Kovalevsky math day for girls. A nationwide day dedicated to the first woman to earn her Ph.D. in mathematics in the 1800s.
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology has celebrated this day for the past 4 years.
The mathematics department uses this day to encourage the next generation to follow in Kovalevksy's footsteps.
They invite high school girls to campus to participate in interactive sessions. The main topics covered this year were graph theories and cryptology.
Organizers say this event opens young girls' eyes to the endless career possibilities in STEM.
"I want them to be excited about mathematics. I want them to see that stem can be a lot of fun, and I want to encourage them to continue to do what they enjoy doing -- even if they are a minority doing it," Assistant Professor of Mathematics Tracy Weyand said.