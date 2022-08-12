"I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim." Leeam Pritcher's legacy lives on thanks to organ donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- For seven-year-old Leeam Pritcher, life revolved around a few things: family, football, and superheroes.
"Spiderman was definitely his favorite," Raven Layton, Leeam's mom, said. "When he was about 3 years old, whenever you'd ask him he would say he was Spiderman Leeam Red."
After tragedy struck, Layton made it her mission to make Leeam's fantasies a reality.
In September of 2020, Leeam died due to blunt force trauma to the head. His death was ruled a homicide, and his father, Brandon Pritcher, was recently found guilty of murdering him.
Two years have passed since the crime, but Layton said the loss does not get any easier.
"There's always something missing," she said. "And you know who it is. A parent shouldn't have to lose a child, especially in a traumatic way."
But, Layton takes comfort in knowing Leeam became a real-life hero. She made the decision to donate several of Leeam's organs, including his kidneys, liver, pancreas and his heart. Layton said Leeam's heart was one of his best qualities and needed to be shared.
"My first thought was his heart," Layton said. "He had a great heart. He was friends with everyone and that really just needed to go to someone who really needed it."
While it was an emotional send-off, Layton feels a sense of pride knowing Leeam saved the lives of others, just like Spiderman.
As Layton and Leeam's other loved ones move forward, she hopes Leeam is remembered for being a hero rather than a victim.
"I want his face to come to people and his bright blue eyes and his awesome smile," she said. "Just how awesome of a little boy he was. I want him to be remembered as a hero and not just the victim."
If you want to be an organ donor hero like Leeam, click here to learn more about the Indiana Donor Network.