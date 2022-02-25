"I understand the frustration..." The process of removing trees in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- While trees do a lot of good, they can also do a lot of harm.
This is something familiar to local homeowners Hobie Roberts and Charles Bretton.
Large limbs from one tree in Bretton's front yard have caused serious damage. It hit his wife's car, totaling the vehicle.
"All it takes is one of them branches to finally give way," he said. "It's sitting in my living room."
Both homeowners want to make the tree and area safer.
"Clean it up," Roberts said of the tree's future. "Maybe trim up the tree, so nobody will get hurt."
Keeping sidewalks, yards, and homes safe from dangerous trees and limbs is a goal of the city.
The Mayor of Terre Haute Duke Bennett said the city is responsible for over 18,000 trees. To alert the city of any tree problems, citizens need to call 311. Then, the inspection process can begin.
"We have an arborist on staff," Bennett said. "Her job every day is to go out and deal with these trees. She'll go out and evaluate and see what's going on with it."
From there, the city arborist will determine if a tree or its limbs need to be removed. Bennett said a dead tree may not need to be removed.
The mayor said there are currently 338 open tickets regarding trees, so it does take time to inspect and determine each unique tree.
But, homeowners can take some responsibility for their trees. Any small limbs can be cut by homeowners. Trees and large limbs can also be removed by a private contractor, but a permit from the city is required.
If a tree is harming a powerline, you can contact your energy provider to come to trim or remove a tree.
Bennett recognizes this is a long, lengthy process but asks everyone to be patient.
"I understand the frustration," he said. "Just work with us, and we will get it taken care of one way or another."
For more information on Terre Haute tree removal, click here.
To request a tree removal or trimming from Duke Energy, click here.