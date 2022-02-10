"I try to greet each and every kid that gets on the bus, by their first names." Vigo County School Corporation is looking for more dedicated bus drivers

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation needs bus drivers. Their lack of drivers puts a strain on those that are driving and is also an adjustment for the kids.
"The kids know who their driver is every day. That means a lot! You see some of the little kids when you're doing an extra route, they're kinda questionable whether or not they want to get on the bus with you," says J.R. Vangilder, a VCSC bus driver.
Many times, bus drivers are the first school employee that students see in the morning, and the last they see before they go home. That type of relationship builds a special bond.
"I try to greet each and every kid that gets on the bus by their first names," says Bill Pastorius, a VCSC bus driver.
So if you want to be the first to greet students in the morning, you can start your application by clicking here.