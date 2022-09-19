"I think we're smarter than that" Illinois is abolishing cash bail. A local police department says this will make crime go up

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - Illinois state lawmakers and one local police department disagree on a law that will eliminate cash bail statewide.
Police in Robinson say it could impact your safety.
As Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver picks up the phone to answer calls, he's thinking about a new law that could change things for Illinois police departments.
Cash bail will be abolished in the coming months.
Weaver says this means people who are arrested would not have to pay bail unless a judge thinks they're dangerous.
He's afraid this could lead to dangerous repeated offenses.
"I think there's going to be real things that happen to real people that's bad and it's going to be a direct result of that," Weaver said.
Governor JB Pritzker's office released a statement saying:
"To be very clear, the Pre-trial Fairness Act creates a system where detention is based on risk, rather than poverty: that’s why domestic violence groups and other victims’ rights groups support it. There is nothing in the law that requires those suspected of crimes be let out of prison when it goes into effect. There are too many people that have been held not because they’re a risk, but simply because they could not afford monetary bail, and not only does that affect that person in custody but also their family. At the same time, victim’s rights groups have long been concerned that dangerous individuals have been released simply because they could afford to pay bail. Public safety is best addressed by focusing on risk rather than money.
There is no such thing as a “non-detainable” offense. Any alleged offender could be detained because of a risk of flight or because they are a repeat offender and those charged with the most serious crimes – which are non-probationable – can also be detained for risk to public safety. This means that risk is more important than riches.
From victims’ rights advocates who worked on the bill: https://www.sj-r.com/story/opinion/columns/guest/2021/04/24/opinion-end-cash-bail-good-illinois-survivors/7343437002/
- “That’s not what we consider advocating for survivors, nor is the tendency of some law enforcement officials to use survivors as an excuse to justify total opposition to reform, all the while ignoring the lived experiences that informed these structural changes.
Contrary to the false arguments advanced by opponents, the new pretrial system will not simply release every person arrested for a crime. For example, it will ensure people held for forcible felonies, including domestic or sexual violence, are kept for up to 48 hours. It will give the state time to gather information about whether someone poses a threat to others. It is a welcome reform to the current practice of releasing people who can pay the bond with minimal regard for the threat they may pose to survivors.”
Weaver says the law is too risky.
He says some people are concerned it could cause similar crime downstate as there is in Chicago.
But, he says his department is doing everything it can to prevent that.
"I think we're smarter than that, I mean, I think as a community we're way better. That's a whole different climate, a whole different culture," he said.
Weaver also says that even if some criminals are released, it sends the wrong message.
"People getting arrested and going to jail is a deterrent, and people may not commit crimes in order to keep from going to jail," he said.
Weaver also says he's concerned that more extreme restrictions on law enforcement are ahead.
"We've got to this point. This is not the first domino to fall. There's been other dominoes that have fell that have led to this point, so yeah, I absolutely have concerns about what's next," he said.
The law will go into effect on January 1.