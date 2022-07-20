"I think we're going to stay here forever." Ukrainian family calls Wabash Valley new home

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A family of Ukrainian refugees is now calling Terre Haute home.
The Paskal family just arrived in the states about a month ago. News10 spoke with the eldest son Yeeven, who goes by Jack in the United States.
Jack said the family first encountered forces back in 2014. He said troops captured and beat his father and grandfather before eventually releasing them. In 2015, the family moved to Mariupol, where they found peace until February of this year.
"We woke up from [an] explosion at 4 a.m.," Jack said of the start of the invasion. "Sounds of the explosion became more and more frequent. Bombing planes became more and more frequent."
Because of this, the family spent most of their time in their basement. Food was also limited. Jack said his parents often went without, so he and his siblings could have more.
Numerous neighbors perished from bombings or died from starvation.
The war left them with nothing but each other.
"We have nothing," Jack said. "Our home burned down and trucks exploded. We lost businesses and documents. We lost everything."
Now, Jack, along with his brothers, father, stepmother, aunt, and grandparents, are able to start over. Family members said they are thankful to their sponsor, Sarah Scank. She and her circle of friends are helping them start over.
Albina Paskal, Jack's stepmother, said Scank and her friends are giving her a chance to raise her kids in a safe country, to have a future here, and most importantly to be safe.
But, they have not and will not forget those in their home country still fighting for independence.
Ana Paskal, Jack's aunt, said she misses her country and she really believes Ukraine will win and become an independent country one day.
For now, the family is focused on life here. Jack and his brothers will attend school in the fall and his parents intend on finding work here. Because while a piece of them will always be in Ukraine, America is their home now.
"I think we're going to stay here forever," Jack said.
To learn more about becoming a sponsor for a refugee family, click here.