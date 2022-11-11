"I think we're doing the best we can." New Vigo Co. Security Center is fully operational

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is making sure its new facilities meet requirements after moving inmates to its new jail site.
The Sheriff's Office moved 369 inmates to its new facilities. This move comes after many construction delays and system check concerns.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse said the move to the new facilities was needed.
"The old jail just wasn't designed for as many people as we have right now," he said.
The old jail held 268 inmates and the new jail can hold 496. But, Plasse said they are still concerned about overcrowding at the new jail, which was built following a federal lawsuit citing overcrowding and poor conditions at the old jail.
Plasse said they are working with the judge to make sure they are meeting standards and avoiding another lawsuit.
"We want to make sure we are doing things the right way," Plasse said. "Which I think we are."
Now, discussions are beginning on what to do with the old facilities. Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said there are a few possibilities.
"There have been talks of more community corrections," he said. "There's been talks of more government offices here. Public defenders or an additional courtroom maybe. I mean there's all kinds of things."
Switzer said county leaders have received a report from a construction group citing different plans, which could see partial or complete destruction.
"If we're going to do something big here," Switzer said. "We might as well start fresh instead of continuously adding a band-aid to this building. So, hopefully, we figure something out."
Switzer said county leaders hope to hold some community discussions and draw out plans for a project in early 2023.