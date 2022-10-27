"I think we'll make it through" Doctors warn of triple threat from covid, flu and RSV

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - With the flu season just around the corner, local doctors are warning of more potential health risks.
For many communities, three main viruses are top of mind.
Although many Americans have dropped the masks, doctors say keeping them close by and keeping your hands clean can help keep you healthy this upcoming flu season.
Some are calling it a "triple-threat."
The flu season could also see more covid-19 and RSV cases.
"If the last two years are any indication, we're preparing to see a large spike of cases in the winter," said Dr. Joshua Cullison, a medical director with Greene County General Hospital's rural health department.
He says a lot of people are tired of the covid-talk, but says no matter the illness, it's important to continue washing your hands and taking other safety measures to protect others.
"Covid is still around, you know, I think we have a little bit of covid fatigue over the past two or three years. Educating that, yes, we're still seeing it in our community and that if you're sick, yes, you should stay home," Cullison said.
The Greene County Health Department says RSV cases are also becoming more common.
He says there have already been more covid-19 cases in Greene County this Fall.
Now, the difference is a weaker virus through vaccines and natural immunity.
Cullison says that's enough to give us some hope.
"I think we'll make it through, I don't think covid will go away, I think covid is here to stay, unfortunately," Cullison said.
He says using all the tools we have, whether that be vaccines, medicines or preventative steps, this flu season can be less severe than anticipated.
He says another thing you can do is test for covid at home, and save yourself a trip to town.
"If there's ever a doubt, even if you think it might just be a cold, do a home covid test, you don't necessarily have to come to a doctor," Cullison said.
