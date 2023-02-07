'I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo as a whole' - County Commissioners have big plans for ARPA money

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The federal government granted Vigo County $21 million in American Rescue Plan money after the pandemic.
"I think we have put a plan together to transform Vigo county as a whole," Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer said.
Now, the county has plans to use it.
On Tuesday, Vigo County Commissioners, with the help of RJL Solutions, gave a lengthy presentation in front of dozens of residents.
"Working with Mayor Bennett, and seeing what the needs are in our county, and what we can do to get the biggest bang for our buck. This is a once in a lifetime thing, and we want to make it count," Vigo County Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard said.
What exactly are those needs?
- more housing
- early childhood care
- youth services
- improved infrastructure and transportation
- support for animal services, non-profits, and disabled services.
The plan put housing at the top of the list -- with Vigo County allocating $5 million to the issue. The city of Terre Haute would match that amount -- totaling to a $10-million investment.
Clinkenbeard says this money will help spur housing growth in the area.
"We know it's a big need. It is a big need for the people who live here, and for businesses that want to locate here," Clinkenbeard said.
Right now, they are working with THRIVE West Central on how that could look.
Two other focus areas:
$2 million to youth services to increase programming and mental health services for incarcerated youth. $2.1 million for infrastructure to improve roads and culverts.
County Council President Todd Thacker says they do not want to rush the process, but he thinks this is a great place to start.
'I want to see us do the biggest impact, and five years from now...we will say that's what we did," Vigo County Council President Todd Thacker said.
Here's a full breakdown:
- $5 million for Housing
- $2 million for Youth Services
- $2.1 million for infrastructure and road improvements
- $250,000 for Animal Services
- $1 million for non-profit and business support
- $750,000 for disabled services
- $4.6 million for "other"
READI Grants:
- $3 million for early childhood learning center
- $75,000 for Terre Haute Children’s Museum
- $750,000 for West Central Business Hub
- $500,000 for SMWC Equine Center
- $500,000 for Rose Hulman Ventures
- $225,000 for Swope Art Museum
All funds must get approval of council to move forward.
The plan must be committed to before Dec. 2024.
The council will vote on this next Tuesday.