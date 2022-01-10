"I think this will be a major, major step forward." Clay Co. Commissioners looking to expand broadband internet access

CLAY CO., Ind. (WTHI)- If the pandemic has shown us anything, it's at least shown the importance of strong internet access. Now, county leaders in Clay County are trying to make sure everyone has access to that.
County commissioner Paul Sinders said residents do have broadband internet access, but it's not as strong as it should be.
"I know some people have it, but it's very weak," he said. "So, we really need to establish a better system for what we have at the present time."
Sinders said deficiencies in the current system started to show when it affected other parts of the county.
"When Covid really hit us last year," he said. "It really hit the kids. Many homes in the county did not have broadband and that affected the educational system as well."
With cracks in the internet system showing, commissioners are now making it a top priority to make changes. That could all start with a grant.
Sinders said the commissioners are eyeing two grants to serve the northern part of the county, along US 40, and the southern part of the county, south of State Road 46.
The funding would come in the form of federal grant money. The money goes towards things like broadband, water and other county needs. Sinders said their project would total around $1 million.
While the commissioners are still working through the application process, Sinders said this grant money could bring numerous opportunities to Clay County residents.
"I think this will be a major, major step forward for the people here in Clay County," he said. "Not only the homes, but for business and industry as well."
Sinders said the commissioners expect to hear back from the grant sometime in March or April.