"I think the neglect has always been there" - Helping dogs after a recent neglect and hoarding-type situation

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A recent animal hoarding and neglect case is sparking conversation.
We first told you about this story on Wednesday. 19 dogs were rescued after a recent hoarding-type situation near Daviess County. That is according to the Daviess County Friends for Animals.
Several of the dogs went to the Vincennes Animal Shelter. Now, the shelter is taking action to help those in need and prevent cases like these from happening in the future.
Everly is just one of 19 dogs rescued after a recent hoarding case. 13 of those dogs are now at the Vincennes Animal Shelter. And these neglect cases are often more common than people think.
"A lot of people want that cute puppy but then when it grows up and it's still trying to get potty trained and it's still chewing because it's teething and things like that, but it's not a cute puppy and some people get tired of it," Leah Reagan, the director at the Vincennes Animal Shelter, said.
Reagan says the reality is many of those cute puppies become unwanted and abandoned after they grow up.
"I think the neglect has always been there," she said. "Sadly, we have seen a steady flow of it throughout the years."
And some of these recent cases may have to do with the current state of our economy.
"I'm sure the economy has made it quite difficult on a lot of people to provide that vet care and even to provide the food, because everything is going up in price," Reagan said.
Seeing these cases occurring again and again, Reagan, along with the Vincennes Animal Shelter, is working to spread awareness.
Reagan says one of the biggest ways to prevent cases like these from happening is starting with spaying and neutering your pets.
"Spay and neuter is absolutely the most important key to keeping the population down," she said. "it prevents suffering of unwanted animals and that's the key."
There are other ways you can help too. She says to always prioritizing adopting over shopping for your next furry companion.
"If you are looking to adopt a dog, there is no better time than now," she said. "We are absolutely bursting at the seams. We are so full. There are so many dogs in need of a good and loving forever home."
Overall, the hope is fewer of these hoarding and neglect cases occur, so other dogs don't have to go through something like Everly and her friends did.
The dogs from the hoarding-type situation are now on their way to recovery.
If you'd like to help them, the shelter is looking for volunteers and dog foster parents. You can give them a call at (812) 882-8826. You can also learn more by visiting their Facebook page, by clicking here.
Finally, many of the dogs involved in the hoarding-type situation need expensive medical treatments. The Daviess County Friends for Animals recently started a fundraiser to help out. You can donate by clicking here.