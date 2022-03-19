"I think that there's something all of us can do to help" Local program helps fight food insecurity

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity. Now one local food program is hoping to help eliminate that from their community.
The Clay County Youth Food Delivery Program is stepping up to help children in the community. The goal is to help feed more kids over weekends and on school breaks.
The volunteers helped pack food for children for their spring break. Mercedes Hall says they have enough to feed children for the school year but need some assistance for the summer.
"We have 102 kids paid for the rest of this year but then if you look at it versus school program versus summer program we can feed all of the kids we have which is 300 for the rest of the year but then that leaves summer up in the air," she said.
Hall explains how this whole program kicked off.
"Some local teachers noticed after Christmas break that some of their students had lost weight," she said. "So, that's how the program itself got started."
The program needs donations but they also need more volunteers to make it happen.
"I feel great that I can help and I don't need this but I can help the community," Jacie Hall, a 10-year-old volunteer, said.
All the food they box up is 100 percent funded by the community.
"I hope they feel happy that they had more food to eat with their family," London Hall, a 7-year-old volunteer, said.
Hall says the price of food has gone up significantly due to inflation. She adds the price of fruit snacks has doubled recently. She says a lot of families in the Clay County area are in poverty.
"If I give them a snack they act like I just gave them 10 dollars to go spend somewhere because you gave them a piece of candy or cookie or something it's definitely here and it's real and I think that there's something all of us can do to help," she said.
If you would like to donate or help out the program click here.