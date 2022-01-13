"I think that it was an excellent step in the right direction." Vigo County School board votes to raise taxes, renovate schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School board has made a decision that will impact the future of the three high schools.
The school board had narrowed down its options to two different renovation plans for the high schools.
Thursday night at the Vigo County school board voted unanimously to put option number two on the ballot.
It is a $260 million referendum.
At Thursday's meeting, people spoke for nearly two and a half hours.
Only one person voiced opposition.
The rest were for option two.
The school corporation says the proposal looks like this;
There will be newly renovated learning spaces and non-learning spaces.
All three high schools will be worked on at once.
Teachers and school administrators say this plan is a great start, but they are encouraging the public to vote for it.
While option two was not everyone's favorite choice, they say it is important the community had a say.
"I think that it was an excellent step in the right direction. A lot of people showed up tonight with their support. I think the community understands that the path forward to the future is really, investing in our schools," said Isaac Turner, a science teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.
"It wasn't necessarily the one I liked, but it's the one I think our community can rally to. And I think they made the right choice, and we need to get busy now," said Vigo County Schools superintendent Dr. Robert Haworth.
Members of the school board also said they would have been okay with different options, but they are glad this one went through.
Many landowners also spoke and said they looked at it as an investment more so than a tax increase.