"I think it's something of embarrassment..." Local historian shines light on tragic lynching

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Local historians say they've uncovered a lynching in Clay County, Indiana, that isn't well known.
They say it happened in 1880. Local historians say a man was lynched on the courthouse lawn. They say it's hidden history in Clay County.
Nineteen-year-old George Scott was a Black man accused of raping a white woman in Clay County - but this information wasn't readily available until recently.
Local historian Crystal Reynolds found out about it through other research.
She's trying to bring this tragic history to the forefront.
"I think it's something of embarrassment nobody wants to acknowledge that someone was lynched, murdered in your town, especially somebody of African American descent. This is something people want this to be the past want it to be hidden history lost history they don't want to remember the tragic past," says local historian Dr. Crystal Reynolds.
Historians say Scott was arrested, but an angry white mob broke him out to kill him.
"An evening on December the 12, they took him out of the jail, and then they demanded the keys from the officials, and they wouldn't give them. They said they didn't have them. So, then they proceeded to take sledge hammers and beat the doors down and bust him out of jail to take him and hang him," says Brazil historian Robert Hostetler.
Brazil Mayor Brian Wyndham just found out about this event. He says he's glad people are being educated.
"Well, I think one thing is knowing the history, and I think we all know this, you gotta look back in order to look forward because we don't want things like that to repeat themselves," says Mayor Wyndham.
Reynolds is hoping there will be something to remember his life around the courthouse.
"We also need to acknowledge his life and that his life mattered. He's not just a name or just somebody that was lynched. He had a life he mattered, and we need to recognize that, but we also need to come to grips with our past, our tragic past and the lynchings that have occurred in this country."
Discussions are now being held for there to be something tangible here to remember George Scott.