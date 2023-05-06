"I think I'm prepared..." What the job market looks like for new college graduates

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The job hunt is on for college graduates. One expert said there are some great opportunities available for this batch of college grads.
Kyle Koch is one of those graduates. The Financial Services and Finance major graduated from Indiana State University Saturday. He's ready to put his college years behind him.
"Covid really made an impact on it," he said. "But, I believe we were able to make the most of it."
For most, graduation means looking for that first job. Indiana State Business Professor David Fleming said there are plenty of opportunities for graduates like Koch.
Fleming said there are a lot of job openings in the business and STEM fields. He said this thanks to the older generation moving on.
"We've seen more of the Boomer generation transferring out of the workforce now," Fleming said. "Covid made them realize they may need to step away from the workforce and it's giving more opportunities for our students."
Fleming said there are jobs available in other fields too, but it may be tougher to find them. He said graduates may need to be flexible and use the skills they learned in school.
"Not everybody is going to be able to find a career in their major necessarily," he said. "But, getting those skill sets that allow them to bridge from whatever their degree is into a profitable career."
Still, Fleming said to make sure graduates are following their passions and putting themselves in a work environment that fits them.
Koch feels he has done just that. He's headed back home to Chicago to work for ECC Insurance Brokers. He said he can't wait to begin.
"I think I'm prepared," he said. "I'm excited for that, and I'm excited about the whole industry and just to make it my own."