"I take it personally" Loogootee residents express opposition to rerouting of U.S. 231 around town

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - Proposed changes to U.S. 231 could reroute the major road out of Loogootee.
This has many residents upset and worried about the future of business in the town.
If you take a look at U.S. 231, you will see a pretty steady traffic flow for a town with around 2,500.
But, residents are worried that if U.S. 231 is rerouted into eastern Daviess County around Loogootee, businesses and schools would suffer.
Traffic through Loogootee is what residents say brings in a lot of the town's income.
As you cross the tracks after going through the intersection of U.S. 231 and state road 50, you will find many small businesses.
Loogootee City Council member, school bus driver, and lifelong resident Teresa Nolley are bothered by the idea of a bypass.
"I take it personally that a bypass would totally tell us that we're wasting out time," Nolley said.
Mid-States Corridor is the group that selected the area the proposed bypass would go.
Its spokespeople say the route would have the smallest environmental impacts on local wetlands.
But, while many residents express concerns, Mid-States Corridor says they are listening.
"In terms of some of the feedback that we've gotten from residents in southern Indiana and communities that would use it and be impacted by it, that's all taken into consideration," Ed Green, a spokesperson for Mid-States Corridor said.
Green says his project team has held two public forums about the project.
He also says they are open to all concerns with the project and will try to work around them as best they can.
"The goal is to collect all that feedback, look at it consider it and address it in those final studies," Green said.
Green said right now his team is preparing for the tier one study.
From that point, it would go onto a tier two study that would take a few years.
That means the project is no going to come together for several years.
But, concerned residents like Lance Mathies say it is about protecting Loogootee for generations to come.
"The businesses rely on that traffic, so to lose that, that would be detrimental to the community itself and to Martin County," Mathies said.
You have until June 14 to submit concerns to Mid-States Corridor's website.
