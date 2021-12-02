"I support the concept of them advancing a project." Mayor Duke Bennett supports Next Step rezoning, says it will be voted on next month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an update for you on a special ordinance that is causing controversy in the Farringtons Grove community.
It involves the rezoning of the Next Step Foundation Recovery Center.
Mayor Bennett tells us that we are going to have to wait until next month for a vote on the rezoning of the next step foundation property.
You may remember Wednesday we told you the Vigo County area plan commission voted a "no recommendation" to the rezoning.
At Thursday's city council meeting next step asked for the city council to wait another month before voting.
They said at the meeting they hope this gives them time to come up with the right decision.
They are wanting to expand in the historic Farringtons Grove neighborhood.
At Thursday's meeting members of the community had a wide range of opinions for and against the rezoning.
Mayor Duke Bennett says he is in favor of bringing more support to the people who need it.
He says his experience working at the Hamilton Center before becoming mayor has led him to believe facilities like these work.
"I support the concept of them advancing a project. Where it's at doesn't matter to me, so that's an issue for that neighborhood, I get it.....It's unfortunate, it's really sad that that many people in our community are addicted in a way that they need help, they've sought help, and they've got to have a place to be able to work through the program," said Bennett.
As far as reasons people gave for why they wanted the center, some said they had family members facing addiction.
Others against it said they feel this might make the historic community unsafe.