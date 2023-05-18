"I see very little impact" A 'book ban' law is set to go into effect in Indiana July 1 for schools

BLOOMFIELD, Ind. (WTHI) - An Indiana bill is making it easier for parents to request books to be banned from their students' libraries.
One local school district is preparing for the law to go into effect.
But there won't be very many changes.
Some Indiana librarians are concerned about a book ban law that could result in books being pulled off of school library shelves.
But Bloomfield school officials say right now, there's already an option for parents to request reconsideration of library books.
Superintendent Dr. Scott Van Der Aa says it's been in place for nearly 25-years.
"I see it as very little impact because I feel like Bloomfield historically has always done a great job at giving parents and students a voice," Van Der Aa said.
Some things will change.
The school will have to add the ability for parents and community members to appeal a book to the school board.
The school will also have to post its library inventory online.
Van Der Aa says to make sure those requirements are met, the Indiana school board association is educating the school on the new law.
"They help us ensure that all of our board policies are legally up-to-date. So, they will actually work with us in updating our board policy in this and ensuring that it is part of what we have," Van Der Aa said.
Do you agree with Indiana's book ban law?
Van Der Aa says he understands where lawmakers were coming from when writing this soon-to-be law.
"If I think of the intent of this bill, I totally agree with what they're intending, that we give the voice to our stake holders and the people that we're working to serve," Van Der Aa said.
House enrolled act 1477 goes into law July 1.