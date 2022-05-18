"I look forward to putting them to work" New K-9s are in training in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Sheriff's Office is getting some help all the way from Eastern Europe.
A new team of police dogs will help address drug problems in the area.
The Knox County Sheriff's Office added two new K-9s to the team. The sheriff says this will help keep drugs off the streets and the community safe.
Zeno and Goran came from Eastern Europe to join the Knox County force. They've been practicing drug busts for a couple of weeks now, and it's all to practice before they hit the streets.
"We're getting ready to do some more training. They're going to be in training for the next possible two weeks," says Sheriff Doug Vantlin.
These K-9s are 19-months-old. And only respond to commands in German.
Now their K-9 unit is complete with three K-9s on the team.
"Our county was real big for meth and were already starting to see a lot more heroin now with one dog going to each shift on each rotation. That way, we'll always have a dog readily available, and we won't have to do a lot of call-out stuff," says Major James Wehrman.
They will be able to assist with finding missing children or wanted fugitives.
"They'll do handler protection; they'll do criminal apprehension. They'll do what they call article search, which could be evidence collection. If it's in an open area, the dogs could go locate evidence. Of course, they'll be certified narcotics, so they'll be able to search vehicles, houses, buses, semi's for drugs."
The sheriff says these additions will help out the force in a major way.
"I look forward to that, putting them to work and trying to make a bigger dent than we have everywhere."
By June, you can expect to see the K-9s out patrolling.