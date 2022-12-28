"I look forward to it" City of Terre Haute sees tourism, business boost from Wabash Valley Classic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Wabash Valley Classic is going on through Thursday.
Not only are there a lot of basketball games being played, but the local economy is getting a win throughout the week.
It's a decades-long tradition that's kept fans filling the gyms in Vigo County.
The Wabash Valley Classic has also been known to be a big business boost for the area.
Dale Whitlock has been attending the Wabash Valley Classic from tip-off to the final buzzer since 1947.
"To watch em' mature from freshmen until the time they become seniors, it's just great. Anybody that doesn't enjoy it doesn't enjoy basketball," Whitlock said.
Tournaments like these not only bring fans like Whitlock to town, but they also bring plenty of visitors.
David Patterson with the Terre Haute visitor's bureau says the Wabash Valley Classic brings a large portion of Terre Haute's tourism throughout the year.
He several thousand of the city's 300,000 annual visitors come to this event, and those like it.
"Sports are definitely a big part of what we do in terms of tourism, and again, financial impact on our community," Patterson said.
Whitlock says over the years he's attended, there's been a lot of cheers and a lot of changes.
"The game has progressed a lot over the years, and it's changed quite a bit, but the kids still put their heart into it, and they do a great job," Whitlock said.
He says bucket, after bucket, after bucket gets him excited to support local schools each and every year.
"I look forward to it. The day after it's over, I start making plans for the next year," Whitlock said.
Fans hope their teams are successful, and county officials hope that businesses are successful this time of year for years to come.