"I know the need is big..." Soul Light Ministries continues to make progress at old motel

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A non-profit continues to make progress on an old motel.
In March, Soul Light Ministries purchased the Old Villa Motel off Highway 40 in Brazil. Since then, the group has been able to make some significant changes to the old property.
In the past four months, the group renovated one building on the property into a primary care facility called Bright Soul.
Patients can range from children to adults, including people without healthcare. The group hopes to someday add a psychologist to its services.
Maranda McKinney is the president of Soul Light Ministries. She said it was crucial that they got Bright Soul up and running as soon as possible. That's because Brazil lost one of its major healthcare centers in the past year, making it harder for people to get local help.
"I know the need is big," she said. "I'm hoping to fill some of that need."
McKinney said the clinic takes a holistic approach to care with the hope that patients feel heard when they leave the office.
"You're not a number," she said. "You're a person. We really care about you, and we want you to leave feeling loved and like you are cared about."
While Bright Soul is up and running, the Soul Light portion of the non-profit still needs some work.
The group still plans to use the old motel rooms as a thrift store and community center. Demolition work is complete in some of the rooms. McKinney said all that's left for those rooms will be new flooring and paint.
She said Soul Light has hosted several events, like yard sales, to raise money they need to finish the job. She also said the group could use more volunteers to help complete the demolition work.
But right now, McKinney said she's just thankful for all the support the group has received so far.
"It's so exciting to see it getting closer and closer," she said. "I know we have a long way to go. I appreciate everyone's patience and everyone's support. It's been great."
To volunteer, click here for more details.