"I know she's looking down on us" - Friends and family honor the life of fallen teenager

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community came together on Friday and it's all to honor a local fallen teenager.
Katelyn Newell was just 17 years old heading into her senior year of high school when she unexpectedly passed away.
"I was at work and my husband with her at home and as far as we know she got up to go to the bathroom and her heart just stopped," Robin Moody, Katelyn's mom, said.
At the time of her death, her family says her heart was enlarged and her blood pressure was extremely high. And unfortunately, Katelyn had a long history of heart problems starting when she was born.
She had a heart transplant nine years ago, a huge turning point in her life, but it was a life that was taken away too soon.
"We are still going through the loss of her," Monica Trotter, Katelyn's grandmother, said. "At 17 it doesn't feel like she should be gone from us."
Katelynn loved all things music, and was a huge Justin Bieber fan growing up. Her friends say one of the best things about her was her personality and happy spirit.
"She was loving to everyone," Ah'Myah Wheeler, one of Katelyn's friends, said. "She neve never let anyone pick on her friends. She was just good energy to be around. She gave off this loving vibe and it was the best thing to be around."
And family and friends took time to honor seventeen years of wonderful memories.
On Friday, the sky was full of color as balloons and lanterns took off flying in her memory.
"It means we are never going to forget about her and we know she's watching us," Katelyn's mom said.
Each person wrote a special message to send to Katelyn on their balloons and lanterns. One of the many loving messages came from her dad.
"I love you to the moon and back and I miss you very much," Scott Moody, Katelyn's dad, said.
And even though she is not physically here, her family and friends say she will always be in their hearts.
"I know she's looking down on us and telling us that she will always be by our side no matter what," Wheeler said.
The family wants to thank the community for all of the love and support during this difficult time.