"I know it sucks, but it's just one of those things" Clinton wastewater utilities set to rise June 2023

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A wastewater utility increase is coming to the city of Clinton.
To stay in compliance with Indiana Department of Environmental Management regulations, Clinton's sewer plant needs to make some changes.
It's being mandated by the state to stop sewage overflows to the Wabash River.
If it doesn't the state would take over the city's plant, and the workers like Scott Karanovich could lose their jobs.
"There's five people we have at the plant including myself that would lose their jobs, and then, hard telling nowadays with all this stuff that's going on, they may not be able to provide for their family or pay their bills or whatever they have to do," Karanovich said.
The increase will be $4 each month for every 1,000 gallons of water you use.
Mayor Jack Gilfoy says the consequences of not complying with idem and raising the rates are too steep.
"Hopefully the citizens realize this is something we didn't want to do, we don't want to do," Gilfoy said.
Gilfoy says if the city didn't do this, workers like Karanovich could lose their jobs.
Taxpayers would also be stuck with the fine from IDEM.
He says this monthly increase is a cheaper solution.
"I'd rather move forward than pay a $40,000 fine that you get nothing. Here, at least we're moving forward and we're making an effort to do what is required," Gilfoy said.
Karanovich says it's not an ideal situation, but it's better than losing his job and facing a fine.
"The increases, I mean, everybody feels it. I know it sucks, but it's just one of those things, it's the lesser evil, I guess. You pay a little bit over the long run, or you pay the fines and stuff," he said.
The rate increase for people's bills will go into effect in June of 2023.
We also asked Mayor Gilfoy about potential rate increases on top of this one in the future.
He says there could be, depending on if the city gets a lower bid on the work to upgrade the facility or grant money.