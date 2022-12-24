"I just wanted to give back to the community..." Local woman creates Shop with a Nurse program

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT AND MONDAY... A Clipper system will bring light snow accumulation to central Indiana overnight and Monday. Snow accumulation will be from 1 to 2 inches with localized higher amounts mainly over the lower Wabash Valley. The snow accumulation will create some slick spots on roadways and walkways. Motorists and pedestrians should use extra caution and allow extra time for Holiday travel and commuting overnight and Monday.