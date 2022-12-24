"I just wanted to give back to the community..." Local woman creates Shop with a Nurse program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Wabash Valley Families are enjoying Christmas gifts this year thanks to the generosity of others.
One of those generous people is Whitney Snyder, who started a local Shop with a Nurse program.
"I just wanted to give back to the community in some way this year," she said.
She turned to Facebook to find local families who needed sponsors.
"I basically said if you're in the Terre Haute area and if you have children in of Christmas this year just reach out to me," Snyder said. "I just selected people based on background stories and wish lists."
Snyder ended up selecting four different kids. This included 7-year-old Delaney, who News10 followed on a shopping spree with her mom through Walmart.
Thanks to Snyder's generous shopping limit of $250, Delaney was able to buy everything off her wish list. This included arts and crafts, fun slippers, and toys for her little sister.
All this generosity came from Snyder's own wallet. She said this generosity simply comes from her love of her profession.
"All nursing is is just giving," she said. "You're giving care to people. You're giving special attention to certain details or aspects. This is another extension of that."
With Snyder's generosity putting smiles on the faces of kids like Delaney, it's her hope that others will join next year.
"If you want to participate, just reach out to me on Facebook," she said. "We can maybe set something up to where we can make this a bigger event next year."