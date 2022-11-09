"I just think there's a lot of great things around here..." Mark Clinkenbeard is the Vigo Co. District One commissioner-elect

VIGO CO., Ind. (WTHI)- Republican Mark Clinkenbeard has beaten incumbent Brendan Kearns for the district one county commissioner.
Clinkenbeard won about 53% of the vote, and Kearns received about 47% of the vote.
News10 spoke with Clinkenbeard after his victory. He said he is grateful for the opportunity to serve his community.
"I'm a lifelong resident of the community," he said. "It's been great to me. I'm at a time in my life when it's time to give back. As a small business person, I thought I had the skills and perspective that would be helpful in the commissioner's office."
Clinkenbeard is ready to get to work. He has plans to better Vigo County and that includes working on the area's housing problem.
"Housing is a major issue in our community," Clinkenbeard said. "We don't have enough affordable housing for the people that live here. Let alone the people who are wanting to come in for new jobs."
Clinkenbeard's win marks the end of Kearns' time as a county commissioner. News10 reached out to Kearns about an interview, but he declined.
In a post on his campaign's Facebook page, he did congratulate his opponent and thanked his supporters.
"It has been a great experience with many successes for all of us," Kearns said in the post. "I look forward to seeing great things to come."
Kearns served Vigo County as a commissioner for four years and spent another two years as a council member. During his time, he oversaw multiple construction projects and led the charge of helping those in the area with homelessness.
Now, he'll pass the torch to someone else. Clinkenbeard is determined to make sure Vigo County remains a great place for people to live and work.
"I just think there's a lot of great things around here," he said. "It's all about getting us on the same page and working together. That's Democrats, Republicans, whatever. Get us all working together to make this a better place."
Clinkenbeard said his term will begin at the first of next year.