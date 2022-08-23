'I just said, we need to help these people' Good Samaritan helps rescue two ISU students in fatal crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Lucas Bishop says he did what he thinks anyone else would have.

"I just thought it was the humane thing to do," Bishop said.

Christian Eubanks, Jayden Musili Caleb VanHooser, Omarian Dixon, and John Moore were all ISU students. Four of them were football players.

They crashed into a tree early Sunday morning on State Road 46 in Riley. The impact pinned them all inside.

Their car caught fire.

Bishop was also driving in the area when he saw what looked like lightning. He got closer and heard the cries for help.

"So, I parked my car and a truck pulled up behind me and I just said 'hey, we need to help these people."

Bishop and the other good Samaritan did what they could, getting Moore and Dixon out.

"I grabbed John {Moore} and drug him out of the woods. And we went back for Omarian {Dixon} and he was in worse shape than John was, so I got him out and pulled him toward the edge of the trees and that's when they called 911, and the fire was getting a lot bigger and started cracking and that's when I got him across the road."

A memorial where the crash happened shows the initials and football numbers of Christian Eubanks and Caleb VanHooser.

It very well may have had more names, had it not been for the actions of Bishop, but he's not speaking to us for the credit.

He says he only wants to give his support to the families.

"I'm also so sorry to the families for everything that happened and I just hope and pray that they have comfort during this time," Bishop said.