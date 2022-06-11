"I just hope people realize the importance of their own life stories" - Organizing your family's history

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to travel back in time and learn about your family's history. And that's exactly what one local Wabash Valley community did this weekend!
On Saturday, the Vigo County History Museum hosted a special presentation with Vikki Sordean.
"When you research your family and go back you learn how you are here today," Sordean said. "It's interesting and you meet a lot of people."
The presentation focused on the importance of keeping all of your family's history and research organized.
Representatives with the museum say, now is the time to organize your family history because there may be a time when you won't be able to especially, if your loved ones are not around anymore.
"I just hope people realize the importance of their own life stories because we realize how important they become when time goes on." Dea Guerri, a volunteer with the museum, said. "Sometimes it becomes too late to record these, or capture them, or write them down, so I think that's very important."
Overall the goal is to always remember where you came from.
The next event at the Vigo County History Museum is next Sunday. This will be the Juneteenth Freedom Celebration.