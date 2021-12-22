'I just feel blessed' - one local veteran takes his first steps into the new Terre Haute VA clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Daniel Snider attended his first appointment at the new VA Clinic in Terre Haute, on Wednesday morning.
As he sat waiting for his name to be called, he looked around at the change of scenery.
Snider was all too familiar with his nearly two-hour commute to the Indianapolis VA.
"I had to take a lot of trips to Indianapolis. Now, I can get almost everything I need here."
As we've told you before, this new VA offers both primary care and mental health care under the same roof.
In the past, Snider would make the trip to Indy one-to-two times every month for his various appointments.
He was initially scheduled to make that trip once again -- to get his stitches out from his skin cancer procedure. Luckily, the Terre Haute VA intercepted and said they were ready to take him here.
"That made me really happy."
In the last 3 years, Snider tells me he has had over $1 million worth of surgery.
But his bill?
...Zero dollars!
"When I went into service I thought I was wanting to serve my country, but I didn't realize that it was an investment in my future health care."
Snider tells me he's been watching the progression of the Terre Haute VA from the outside looking in.
Now, seeing it open for business for the first time -- he is overcome with gratitude.
"I just feel blessed."
There's a team of Veteran Benefits Healthcare workers on site this week. So, if you haven't signed up for your healthcare benefits yet, they are here to take care of you!