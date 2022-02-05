"I just came here to have fun" - Enjoying the winter snow while also being safe

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) Family, friends, and kids of all ages are out and about enjoying the snow after the 2022 groundhog day winter storm. That includes 11-year-old, Bentley Miller.
"I just came here to have some fun," he said.
Bentley knows one of the most important things about enjoying time outdoors in cold temperatures... Is wearing extra layers...
"I have a toboggan," Bentley said. "I have a hoodie and a jacket. I have two shirts and two [pairs of] pants. I have long socks and some boots."
With extra layers comes setting time limits on the outdoor fun. Health experts say it's important to not keep children out in the snow for too long, especially when temperatures drop below freezing. This could lead to problems like frostbite or even hypothermia.
"I think it's important because little kids don't notice that they're cold until they're way [too] cold," Jen Berry, a local parent, said. "Also, because their little hands, fingers, noses, and toes are more susceptible to the cold. I notice their hands get a lot more red a lot more quickly."
Now when it comes to activities like sledding, make sure the area you are going to is covered in snow, not ice. Both kids and adults should always sit upright on a sled. Health experts say lying flat can increase the chances of head injuries. Finally, young children should always be supervised by an adult.
With these precautions in mind kids like Bentley can continue enjoying the winter fun and making memories that can last a lifetime.