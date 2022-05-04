"I hope they find a way to look at budgeting in a new way" - Next steps for the Vigo County School Corporation's renovations

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - After a big election night, we're learning more about how the community is reacting to the results. One of the highly contested items on the ballot involved an education referendum.
The Vigo County School Corporation proposed a $260 million dollar referendum. 68% of Vigo County residents voted no while only 32% of residents voted yes.
The goal was to put more than a quarter of a billion dollars worth of improvements and renovations to all three high schools and upgrades to other primary schools within the district.
But one local resident who voted no to passing the referendum said it came down to trust.
"As much as I wanted to support this referendum, after everything I saw going through and fighting for Meadows [Elementary School], there was no way I could trust the current board or administration with that kind of money,” Angela Tanner, a local parent and treasure for Meadows PTO, said.
Tanner says this lack of trust comes from how the board handled the closing of several elementary schools, specifically Meadows Elementary. She feels there was a lack of transparency in the closures.
Board members say the closures within the district were difficult but fiscally necessary due to deficit spending within the corporation. There were also several community meetings open to the public to discuss the closures throughout the year.
Now the question comes down to this: What comes next for local school buildings?
"I think it's going back and engaging our board and trying to determine what revenue streams are there for us and addressing the issues of our high schools," Dr. Rob Haworth, the superintendent of Vigo County Schools, said.
Dr. Haworth says there are improvements that still need to be addressed immediately. He says ESSER funds through the CARES Act will now be used to address all of the HVAC systems in the high schools and a new referendum could be considered in the near future, which residents like Angela Tanner said, they could consider going forward.
"I hope they find a way to look at budgeting in a new way," Tanner said. "I hope they will consider some out of the box ideas and I hope we can start figuring out ways to make the repairs happen at the high school that we need. Maybe in a couple years when they can show us that they are here for the community and they are doing what's right and they earn our trust back, maybe we can look at a referendum down the road. I think they would have to go about it in an entirely different way."
The Vigo County School Board will meet again this Monday. Representatives with the school corporation say the future of the schools will likely not be discussed then, but they anticipate further discussion and brainstorming at future meetings.