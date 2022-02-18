I-HOPE meets with Daviess County to improve health in the community

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana... Driftwood River near Edinburgh. Big Blue River at Shelbyville. East Fork White River at Seymour. White River at Spencer, Edwardsport, Petersburg, Newberry, Centerton, Eagle Valley Power Plant, Elliston, Nora, Ravenswood, Noblesville. Wabash River at Clinton, Covington, Montezuma Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. Eel River at Bowling Green. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... East Fork White River at Columbus. Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. Youngs Creek at Amity. White River at Hazleton, Anderson. Wildcat Creek near Jerome. Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Terre Haute, Lafayette. .A combination of snow melt and rainfall from Wednesday night through Thursday with 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain falling on saturated ground. This has lead to widespread flooding across central Indiana with many smaller streams and rivers either in flood or nearing flood stage. The flooding along small creeks has generally ended with smaller streams and rivers either crested or nearly crested. Flooding along the main stem rivers will continue to worsen through the weekend with moderate flooding expected along portions of the Upper Wabash River. Further downstream, flooding will continue through at least next week. Another series of rain events are possible next week which would prolong and potentially exacerbate ongoing flooding. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Even 6 inches of fast-moving flood water can knock you off your feet and a depth of 2 feet will float your car. Never try to walk, swim, or drive through such swift water. If you come upon flood waters, stop, turn around and go another way. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued Saturday morning by around 730 AM EST /630 AM CST/. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Extensive flooding behind Honey Creek Levee as a result of two unrepaired levee breaks from the April 2013 flood. This levee is maintained by the Honey Creek Levee Association. Flood waters behind the Honey Creek levee inundates most roads and affects a few residences and or commercial activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CST Friday /9:30 PM EST Friday/ the stage was 21.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM CST Friday /9:30 PM EST Friday/ was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.5 feet early Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 16.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&