"I heard someone say 'Gun'" - Long-time referee reacts to Thursday's basketball incident

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute community is still talking about the chaos from Thursday night's basketball game.
"I heard someone say, 'Gun, gun,'" Steve Morris, one of the IHSAA officials at Thursday's game.
That one word would be the start of a terrifying night for students at Sarah Scott Middle School after a man brought a handgun to a seventh-grade basketball game.
"What he did last night was inexcusable to do that to all of the folks who were there and to take an evening that was a great evening of basketball and turn it into a night of terror, and a night of anxiety," he said.
Steve Morris has been a referee now for 35 years, and what happened at this middle school basketball game is something he could've never imagined.
"I never have obviously had anything like that happen in all of my years," he said. "I have done thousands and thousands of games in all of the sports that I do, and you always have that mentality that those things that are happening really couldn't happen here."
The night started out with the Woodrow Wilson seventh grade boys basketball team facing Sarah Scott Middle School.
Morris says the night was going well until the final timeout in the last eight seconds of the game
"Again I heard, 'Gun, gun,'" he said. "By then, everyone started coming out of the stands."
He says everyone went to nearby classrooms and barricaded themselves with desks for 20 minutes before the situation was given an all-clear.
"It was evident that the students knew where they needed to go in a crisis situation, so I would give props to the staff and administration of Vigo County and of Sarah Scott [Middle School], particularly."
The game was eventually called because of the chaos.
"Very quickly, the importance of the game became less than it had been half an hour earlier," Morris said. "Half an hour earlier, it was very important for the 400-500 people in the stands, but at that point in time, it really wasn't important to anyone. Getting home and being safe and getting those hugs from mom, dad, brothers, and sisters was much more important than the game that we were doing."
Thankfully no one was hurt, but Morris says he knows many students and parents are still shaken by this experience.
He's hoping this is something they never have to go through again.