"I have a friend who has both grandparents in the hospital who are on death's door" COVID-19 surges cause health officials, community members to worry

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 tests are becoming harder to come by.
Many testing sites are struggling to get their supply of the tests.
That is because there is a higher demand for testing and staffing shortages at testing sites.
We have told you that Parke County was forced to close one of its sites last week in Rockville. Testing has resumed, but the site is not offering rapid tests.
A Vigo County mother says she is making it a point to get her family tested.
While she appreciates the accessibility of tests from local health departments.
She has been going to pharmacies where her results have come quicker, and more tests have been available.
Even though there were not any next-day appointments, Marissa Northam says getting her family tested was pretty easy.
She was able to schedule a COVID-19 test at a local pharmacy. Northam says access to testing is important to her. She tells News 10 the illness hits close to home.
"I have a friend who has both grandparents in the hospital who are on death's door right now. We just wanted to make sure we were really careful, it's not something we play around with," said Northam.
She says situations like Parke and Daviess counties where they are out of rapid tests alarm her.
Other counties like Vigo and Greene are seeing staffing shortages in both hospitals and testing.
In Vigo County, some people have had to wait up to 48 hours to get results back.
That is twice as long as it used to be.
While Northam has found tests at local pharmacies, she says family plans will have to change if they become unavailable.
"We won't be doing any group activities indoors, very limited...We won't be going into any crowded avenues or places where, germs, during the winter, spread anyway, very easily," said Northam.
For now, Northam says she feels fortunate to still have an outlet to go to and get tests quickly based on her recent experience.
"We were the first in line, we did hold up the rest of the line for a little while, but, because there were two of us testing, but we were in and out in say, 15 minutes," said Northam.
With the shortages of testing, the state of Indiana has recommended you test close to home.
However, with rapid tests unavailable in Parke County, the health department said they have sent some patients to Vigo County.