"I have a friend who has both grandparents in the hospital who are on death's door" COVID-19 surges cause health officials, community members to worry

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EST Monday the stage was 18.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:45 PM EST Monday was 19.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday morning and continue falling to 10.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 11.0 feet Wednesday,
January 12.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...and at Mount Carmel.

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Hazleton.

East Fork White River at Seymour.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Newberry.



.Upwards of two inches of rainfall this past weekend...has returned
several rivers to flood.  The Wabash is expected to crest near
Hutsonville through Thursday...while the crest on the White River
will approach Petersburg through Wednesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by noon Tuesday.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.5 feet, Water begins to rise in the Izaak Walton
Lake.  Sheet flowing water begins in the wetland project between
U.S. 40 and I-70, and during a prolonged flood event project fills
about 75 percent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ the stage was 19.2
feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 7:30 PM CST Monday /8:30 PM EST Monday/ was 19.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Friday morning and continue falling to 11.4 feet
Thursday, January 13.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"I have a friend who has both grandparents in the hospital who are on death's door" COVID-19 surges cause health officials, community members to worry

  • Updated
  • 0
Who will pay for testing under Biden's new vaccine mandate for businesses?

COVID-19 Testing Shortages

COVID-19 Testing Shortages

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 tests are becoming harder to come by.

Many testing sites are struggling to get their supply of the tests.

That is because there is a higher demand for testing and staffing shortages at testing sites.

We have told you that Parke County was forced to close one of its sites last week in Rockville. Testing has resumed, but the site is not offering rapid tests.

A Vigo County mother says she is making it a point to get her family tested.

While she appreciates the accessibility of tests from local health departments.

She has been going to pharmacies where her results have come quicker, and more tests have been available.

Even though there were not any next-day appointments, Marissa Northam says getting her family tested was pretty easy.

She was able to schedule a COVID-19 test at a local pharmacy. Northam says access to testing is important to her. She tells News 10 the illness hits close to home.

"I have a friend who has both grandparents in the hospital who are on death's door right now. We just wanted to make sure we were really careful, it's not something we play around with," said Northam.

She says situations like Parke and Daviess counties where they are out of rapid tests alarm her.

Other counties like Vigo and Greene are seeing staffing shortages in both hospitals and testing.

In Vigo County, some people have had to wait up to 48 hours to get results back.

That is twice as long as it used to be.

While Northam has found tests at local pharmacies, she says family plans will have to change if they become unavailable.

"We won't be doing any group activities indoors, very limited...We won't be going into any crowded avenues or places where, germs, during the winter, spread anyway, very easily," said Northam.

For now, Northam says she feels fortunate to still have an outlet to go to and get tests quickly based on her recent experience.

"We were the first in line, we did hold up the rest of the line for a little while, but, because there were two of us testing, but we were in and out in say, 15 minutes," said Northam.

With the shortages of testing, the state of Indiana has recommended you test close to home.

However, with rapid tests unavailable in Parke County, the health department said they have sent some patients to Vigo County.

Tags

Recommended for you