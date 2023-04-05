"I had to keep fighting for it." Cunot Food Pantry finds a new home one year later

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

White River at Petersburg and Hazleton.

Parts of the Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Lowland flooding continues along portions of the Wabash River and
the lowest portions of the White River. Minor flooding along the
lowest reaches of the White and lower Wabash will continue into late
this weekend or early next week. Minor flooding primarily impacts
local river roads, parks, and agricultural land.

Additional rainfall through this evening is expected to prolong
flooding along the Wabash River and lower White but still have
stages below recent crests. Those with interests along these rivers
should monitor forecast updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 17.5 feet, A few sloughs and a drainage have water in
them in the vicinity of SR 63 on the west side of the Wabash River.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Wednesday /10:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 15.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 16.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

"I had to keep fighting for it." Cunot Food Pantry finds a new home one year later

  • Updated
  • 0
CUNOT FOOD PANTRY.jpg

CUNOT, Ind. (WTHI)- A local food pantry is back up and running one year after losing its home.

The Cunot Food Pantry lost its home at the Cunot Community Center almost a year ago. The pantry then had to close for seven months as it regained its footing. But now, the pantry is operating out of a shed behind a local grocery store.

"It's been a struggle since we've been here," Mable Capps, director of the Cunot Food Pantry said. "Trying to keep food in, but we are doing it."

Capps said she and her crew spent seven months fundraising to find the pantry a new home and keep 200 local families fed.

While it's taken a lot of effort to keep the pantry operating, Capps said she never thought about quitting.

"There is so much need for it," she said. "I had to keep fighting for it. I had to."

That determination seems to be paying off. Capps said the pantry has purchased the old Galilee Mission building in town. There, the pantry plans to expand beyond serving the community with food. The team plans to hand out clothing and build a garden. But, the building is going to need some TLC before the pantry can call it home.

"If we can get help physically to go in and get some of this done," she said. "It would be greatly appreciated."

For now, Capps is simply happy with the community support for the pantry.

"It warmed my heart so much that I can't even explain it," she said.

The pantry is in need of some basic construction materials. People are welcome to come out on Saturdays to help out.

For more, click here.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

