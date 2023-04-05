"I had to keep fighting for it." Cunot Food Pantry finds a new home one year later

CUNOT, Ind. (WTHI)- A local food pantry is back up and running one year after losing its home.
The Cunot Food Pantry lost its home at the Cunot Community Center almost a year ago. The pantry then had to close for seven months as it regained its footing. But now, the pantry is operating out of a shed behind a local grocery store.
"It's been a struggle since we've been here," Mable Capps, director of the Cunot Food Pantry said. "Trying to keep food in, but we are doing it."
Capps said she and her crew spent seven months fundraising to find the pantry a new home and keep 200 local families fed.
While it's taken a lot of effort to keep the pantry operating, Capps said she never thought about quitting.
"There is so much need for it," she said. "I had to keep fighting for it. I had to."
That determination seems to be paying off. Capps said the pantry has purchased the old Galilee Mission building in town. There, the pantry plans to expand beyond serving the community with food. The team plans to hand out clothing and build a garden. But, the building is going to need some TLC before the pantry can call it home.
"If we can get help physically to go in and get some of this done," she said. "It would be greatly appreciated."
For now, Capps is simply happy with the community support for the pantry.
"It warmed my heart so much that I can't even explain it," she said.
The pantry is in need of some basic construction materials. People are welcome to come out on Saturdays to help out.
